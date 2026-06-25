Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.42, but opened at $116.46. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $113.9150, with a volume of 225,669 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $107.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.94.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $692,846.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,311,075.12. The trade was a 34.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $84,365.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 22,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,050,237.17. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,589. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 472.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Further Reading

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