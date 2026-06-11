Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Up 8.6% - Here's Why

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) rose 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.25 and last traded at $98.7150. Approximately 315,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,272,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.90.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on UCTT

Ultra Clean Trading Up 12.1%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $365,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $987,363. The trade was a 27.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,766 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,410,584.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,023.70. The trade was a 23.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,106 shares of company stock worth $6,734,589. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,399,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $86,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,407 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $36,486,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 944.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,955 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 506,363 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 565,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 439,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 502.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,020 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,231,000 after purchasing an additional 378,648 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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