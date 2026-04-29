Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading Down 8.4% - What's Next?

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.01 and last traded at $71.7030. 314,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,298,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.25.

Get Ultra Clean alerts: Sign Up

Ultra Clean News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultra Clean this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UCTT

Ultra Clean Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company's 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ultra Clean, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ultra Clean wasn't on the list.

While Ultra Clean currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here