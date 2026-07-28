Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to announce earnings of ($1.2116) per share and revenue of $183.0770 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.19 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 91.03%.Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RARE alerts: Sign Up

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $39.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $528,429.75. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 4,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $116,606.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,515.80. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,319 shares of company stock valued at $476,837. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $883,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,442,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 734.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 119,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 105,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company's stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical wasn't on the list.

While Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here