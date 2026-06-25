UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.5455.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Hovde Group raised their target price on UMB Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UMB Financial from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised UMB Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

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UMB Financial Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $141.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.00. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $102.47 and a 52-week high of $141.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $739.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $701.79 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.42%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. UMB Financial's payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, President James D. Rine sold 8,246 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $1,093,337.14. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 61,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,125.14. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $50,627.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,192.24. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in UMB Financial by 660.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,070 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,484,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,832,827 shares of the bank's stock worth $335,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,451 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 38,261 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5,349.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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