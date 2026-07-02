UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $148.09.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMBF

UMB Financial Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $145.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The business's 50-day moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average is $123.96.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $739.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.79 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.42%.UMB Financial's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $50,627.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,624,192.24. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President James D. Rine sold 8,246 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $1,093,337.14. Following the sale, the president owned 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,125.14. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,809,824 shares of the bank's stock worth $553,322,000 after purchasing an additional 493,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,296,190 shares of the bank's stock valued at $453,461,000 after purchasing an additional 313,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,098,798 shares of the bank's stock worth $366,743,000 after purchasing an additional 751,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,909,932 shares of the bank's stock worth $328,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,978 shares of the bank's stock worth $219,529,000 after buying an additional 33,078 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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