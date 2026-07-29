UMH Properties (UMH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0280 per share and revenue of $60.7580 million for the quarter. UMH Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, analysts expect UMH Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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UMH Properties Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of UMH opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.88 and a beta of 0.96. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. UMH Properties's payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 6,416 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 127.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMH shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UMH Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UMH Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group set a $17.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on UMH

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company's business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

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