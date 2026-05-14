Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,675,419.37 in Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 739,521 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $3,675,419.37. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,179,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at $219,570,206.52. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 100 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 438,723 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $2,189,227.77.

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Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UAA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,631,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,899,275. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 9.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on UAA

Under Armour News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Under Armour this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Under Armour by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,415 shares of the company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $1,206,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 378.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,568,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 2,131,642 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Under Armour by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company's stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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