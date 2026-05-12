Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. Under Armour's quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Under Armour updated its FY 2027 guidance to 0.080-0.120 EPS.

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Under Armour Price Performance

UAA stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,697,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.

Key Under Armour News

Here are the key news stories impacting Under Armour this week:

Positive Sentiment: Under Armour matched analysts’ EPS estimate of a $0.03 loss and improved from a $0.08 loss a year ago, showing some earnings progress despite ongoing pressure. Article Title

Under Armour matched analysts’ EPS estimate of a $0.03 loss and improved from a $0.08 loss a year ago, showing some earnings progress despite ongoing pressure. Positive Sentiment: Revenue came in ahead of some expectations in the quarter, and international sales gains helped offset weaker North American performance. Article Title

Revenue came in ahead of some expectations in the quarter, and international sales gains helped offset weaker North American performance. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced a collaboration with Persona AI to explore performance materials for humanoid robotics, which is an early-stage partnership and not likely to affect near-term results. Article Title

The company also announced a collaboration with Persona AI to explore performance materials for humanoid robotics, which is an early-stage partnership and not likely to affect near-term results. Negative Sentiment: The main driver behind the stock weakness is the company’s bearish outlook: Under Armour forecast a decline in annual revenue as it faces weak consumer spending and macro uncertainty in North America. Article Title

The main driver behind the stock weakness is the company’s bearish outlook: Under Armour forecast a decline in annual revenue as it faces weak consumer spending and macro uncertainty in North America. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to margin pressure, with rising costs weighing on earnings and prompting a steep selloff after the report. Article Title

Investors are also reacting to margin pressure, with rising costs weighing on earnings and prompting a steep selloff after the report. Negative Sentiment: Management’s initial fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $0.08 to $0.12 fell well below the Street’s $0.23 estimate, reinforcing concerns about slower growth ahead. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Under Armour by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,164 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Under Armour by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,335 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UAA. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Under Armour from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Under Armour to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Under Armour from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Under Armour

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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