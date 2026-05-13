Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UAA. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial set a $6.00 price target on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Under Armour from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.41.

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Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE UAA opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. Research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company's stock.

More Under Armour News

Here are the key news stories impacting Under Armour this week:

Positive Sentiment: Under Armour reported fourth-quarter EPS of $0.03 loss, in line with estimates, and revenue of $1.17 billion also matched expectations, showing the company was not far off from Wall Street’s near-term targets.

Under Armour reported fourth-quarter EPS of $0.03 loss, in line with estimates, and revenue of $1.17 billion also matched expectations, showing the company was not far off from Wall Street’s near-term targets. Positive Sentiment: International growth and direct-to-consumer momentum helped offset weaker North America sales, suggesting parts of the business are still gaining traction. Article Title

International growth and direct-to-consumer momentum helped offset weaker North America sales, suggesting parts of the business are still gaining traction. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced a collaboration with Persona AI to explore performance materials for humanoid robotics, which is strategically interesting but not likely to affect near-term earnings. Article Title

The company announced a collaboration with Persona AI to explore performance materials for humanoid robotics, which is strategically interesting but not likely to affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined year over year and the company forecast a drop in annual sales, reinforcing concerns that demand remains weak, especially in North America. Article Title

Revenue declined year over year and the company forecast a drop in annual sales, reinforcing concerns that demand remains weak, especially in North America. Negative Sentiment: Management’s initial fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $0.08 to $0.12 came in well below the consensus forecast of $0.23, signaling a slower recovery than investors were hoping for.

Management’s initial fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $0.08 to $0.12 came in well below the consensus forecast of $0.23, signaling a slower recovery than investors were hoping for. Negative Sentiment: Several reports pointed to rising costs and a weak outlook as the key reasons the stock sold off after earnings, with investors reacting more to the guidance miss than to the in-line quarterly results. Article Title

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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