Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Truist Financial

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential downside of 3.10% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UAA. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Under Armour from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.28.

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Under Armour Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE UAA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. 5,455,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,407,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Under Armour's revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Under Armour this week:

Positive Sentiment: Under Armour reported quarterly EPS of $0.03 loss, matching expectations, and revenue of $1.17 billion also came in line with estimates, while international and direct-to-consumer growth helped offset weaker North America performance. Article Title

Under Armour reported quarterly EPS of $0.03 loss, matching expectations, and revenue of $1.17 billion also came in line with estimates, while international and direct-to-consumer growth helped offset weaker North America performance. Neutral Sentiment: The company outlined a “brand reset” and margin-improvement initiatives, suggesting management is focused on stabilizing the business, but investors are waiting for evidence that these efforts can improve results. Article Title

The company outlined a “brand reset” and margin-improvement initiatives, suggesting management is focused on stabilizing the business, but investors are waiting for evidence that these efforts can improve results. Neutral Sentiment: Under Armour also announced a small R&D collaboration with Persona AI to explore performance materials for humanoid robotics, which is interesting strategically but unlikely to move the stock in the near term. Article Title

Under Armour also announced a small R&D collaboration with Persona AI to explore performance materials for humanoid robotics, which is interesting strategically but unlikely to move the stock in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Management’s initial FY2027 outlook was well below Wall Street expectations, with EPS guidance of $0.08 to $0.12 versus a much higher consensus estimate, reinforcing worries about weaker profitability ahead. Article Title

Management’s initial FY2027 outlook was well below Wall Street expectations, with EPS guidance of $0.08 to $0.12 versus a much higher consensus estimate, reinforcing worries about weaker profitability ahead. Negative Sentiment: Several reports highlighted that rising costs, declining North American sales, and a forecast for lower annual revenue are the main reasons investors are selling the stock. Article Title

Several reports highlighted that rising costs, declining North American sales, and a forecast for lower annual revenue are the main reasons investors are selling the stock. Negative Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group cut its price target on Under Armour to $5.50 from $6.00 and kept a market perform rating, signaling limited near-term upside despite the recent pullback. Negative Sentiment:

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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