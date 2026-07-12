Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Unifi (NYSE:UFI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Unifi in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Unifi has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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Unifi Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of UFI stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.77. 200,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.72. Unifi has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The company's 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unifi will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unifi

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Unifi by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,812 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc NYSE: UFI is a global manufacturer of polyester and nylon textured yarns and fibers, specializing in both virgin and recycled synthetic materials. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, the company serves a diverse range of end markets including apparel, athleisure, home furnishings, automotive and industrial applications. Unifi's vertically integrated operations encompass polymer extrusion, spinning, texturing, and finishing processes designed to meet the performance and aesthetic requirements of its customers.

A key differentiator for Unifi is its REPREVE® brand, a family of certified recycled performance fibers made from post‐consumer plastic bottles and other waste streams.

Further Reading

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