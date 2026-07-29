Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $6.65. Unifi shares last traded at $6.5150, with a volume of 102,540 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UFI shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Unifi from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Unifi to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Unifi has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Unifi

Unifi Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $121.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business's fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Unifi had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $130.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $130.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi in the first quarter worth $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company's stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc NYSE: UFI is a global manufacturer of polyester and nylon textured yarns and fibers, specializing in both virgin and recycled synthetic materials. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, the company serves a diverse range of end markets including apparel, athleisure, home furnishings, automotive and industrial applications. Unifi's vertically integrated operations encompass polymer extrusion, spinning, texturing, and finishing processes designed to meet the performance and aesthetic requirements of its customers.

A key differentiator for Unifi is its REPREVE® brand, a family of certified recycled performance fibers made from post‐consumer plastic bottles and other waste streams.

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