Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Raises Dividend to $1.42 Per Share

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the railroad operator on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a 2.9% increase from Union Pacific's previous quarterly dividend of $1.38.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $13.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

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Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $292.55 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $315.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is $276.61 and its 200-day moving average is $259.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 38.46%. Union Pacific's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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