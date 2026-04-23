Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Union Pacific's conference call:

Strong first quarter financials — reported net income of $1.7 billion , EPS of $2.87 (adjusted $2.93), a 59.9% operating ratio, and management affirmed 2026 reported EPS mid‑single‑digit growth plus their multi‑year high‑single to low‑double‑digit EPS CAGR target through 2027.

, EPS of (adjusted $2.93), a 59.9% operating ratio, and management affirmed 2026 reported EPS mid‑single‑digit growth plus their multi‑year high‑single to low‑double‑digit EPS CAGR target through 2027. Outstanding operational productivity — best‑ever terminal dwell (19.7 hours), freight car velocity up 9%, locomotive productivity +6% and workforce productivity +7%, which management says creates latent capacity to add significant volume without large incremental resources.

Commercial momentum — bulk and grain strength (coal volume +12; record grain exports including China and Mexico), industrial revenue +5%, record domestic intermodal, and a robust pipeline highlighted by ~20 new construction projects in Q1 and the upcoming Golden Triangle Polymers startup.

Merger progress — UP plans to file a revised application on April 30 , says it has addressed STB requests and guarantees jobs for union employees, but regulatory review restarts the clock and approval timing remains uncertain.

, says it has addressed STB requests and guarantees jobs for union employees, but regulatory review restarts the clock and approval timing remains uncertain. Near‑term headwinds — volatile, higher fuel costs (management expects averaging north of $4 per gallon versus earlier $2.35 estimate), merger‑related costs raising purchase/services expense, and weakness in international intermodal, autos and some forest products.

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Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $17.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.22. 1,931,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock's 50-day moving average is $251.40 and its 200-day moving average is $237.84. The firm has a market cap of $158.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $206.63 and a twelve month high of $268.14.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

More Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,636,050 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,922,971,000 after acquiring an additional 602,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,378,263 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,863,340,000 after acquiring an additional 505,409 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 72.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,881,628 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,626,610,000 after acquiring an additional 210,184 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,769,057 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $871,858,000 after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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