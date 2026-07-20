Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $303.49 and last traded at $301.3430, with a volume of 1905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $301.75.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $299.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Union Pacific by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,635 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $4,746,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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