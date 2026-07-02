uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Jack Kaye Sells 21,167 Shares

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) Director Jack Kaye sold 21,167 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $982,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,207,254.24. This trade represents a 44.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jack Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Jack Kaye sold 5,295 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $225,408.15.

On Thursday, June 11th, Jack Kaye sold 1,993 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $53,930.58.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Jack Kaye sold 2,645 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $79,376.45.

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uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,461. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. uniQure N.V. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%.The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that uniQure N.V. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,108 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $65,673,000 after buying an additional 152,417 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,678,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $88,030,000 after buying an additional 738,897 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth approximately $6,281,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 3,935.7% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $32,979,000 after acquiring an additional 551,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,599,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about uniQure

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised earnings estimates across several years and maintained a Buy rating with an $80 price target, reinforcing bullish long-term expectations for uniQure. Article Title

HC Wainwright raised earnings estimates across several years and maintained a Buy rating with an $80 price target, reinforcing bullish long-term expectations for uniQure. Positive Sentiment: Zacks said uniQure is trading above a golden cross, a technical pattern that can attract momentum buyers. Article Title

Zacks said uniQure is trading above a golden cross, a technical pattern that can attract momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: A market article compared uniQure with Viridian Therapeutics, which may have prompted some relative-value interest but does not appear to reflect a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

A market article compared uniQure with Viridian Therapeutics, which may have prompted some relative-value interest but does not appear to reflect a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider Walid Abi-Saab sold shares again, which can pressure sentiment even though the sale was modest in size. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on uniQure from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of uniQure from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on uniQure from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on uniQure

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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