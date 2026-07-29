uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.40), FiscalAI reports. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from uniQure's conference call:

AMT-130 remains on track for a U.S. BLA submission in the third quarter under the FDA’s Accelerated Approval pathway, with three-year Phase I/II data accepted as the primary basis. A U.K. submission to the MHRA is also planned for the third quarter.

under the FDA’s Accelerated Approval pathway, with three-year Phase I/II data accepted as the primary basis. A U.K. submission to the MHRA is also planned for the third quarter. The FDA indicated that a confirmatory study may use a randomized standard-of-care control rather than a sham procedure, potentially simplifying execution. uniQure expects to align on the design and begin a global study promptly, with Total Functional Capacity at 36 months under consideration as the primary endpoint.

The FDA indicated that a confirmatory study may use a randomized standard-of-care control rather than a sham procedure, potentially simplifying execution. uniQure expects to align on the design and begin a global study promptly, with Total Functional Capacity at 36 months under consideration as the primary endpoint. uniQure expects to present four-year AMT-130 data in September, including safety, tolerability, functional outcomes, natural-history comparisons and CSF neurofilament light data. Management is in a quiet period and declined to provide additional commentary on the results ahead of the readout.

uniQure expects to present four-year AMT-130 data in September, including safety, tolerability, functional outcomes, natural-history comparisons and CSF neurofilament light data. Management is in a quiet period and declined to provide additional commentary on the results ahead of the readout. Early AMT-260 epilepsy data showed seizure reductions of 79% to 100% below baseline in three of six low-dose patients, but outcomes varied widely among the remaining participants; higher-dose enrollment is nearly complete. AMT-191 produced dose-dependent enzyme activity increases in all 11 patients, although two grade 3 liver-enzyme events paused further mid- and high-dose dosing pending FDA agreement on monitoring.

Early AMT-260 epilepsy data showed seizure reductions of 79% to 100% below baseline in three of six low-dose patients, but outcomes varied widely among the remaining participants; higher-dose enrollment is nearly complete. AMT-191 produced dose-dependent enzyme activity increases in all 11 patients, although two grade 3 liver-enzyme events paused further mid- and high-dose dosing pending FDA agreement on monitoring. Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $810.3 million at quarter-end, up from $622.5 million at year-end 2025, and management expects the balance sheet to fund operations, the confirmatory trial, potential AMT-130 launches and ongoing development into 2030.

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uniQure Stock Up 8.8%

uniQure stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.89. 939,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,806. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.90. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Walid Abi-Saab sold 30,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 148,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,881,068.70. This trade represents a 16.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 21,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $952,063.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 519,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,448,291.32. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 433,229 shares of company stock worth $17,944,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 25.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 175,806 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in uniQure by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 222,979 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 163,749 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,948 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 212,218 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $14.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on uniQure from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on uniQure from $35.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, June 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QURE

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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