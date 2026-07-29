uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading Up 7.9% - What's Next?

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $39.5390. 654,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,558,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

Get uniQure alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QURE. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on uniQure from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on uniQure from $14.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on uniQure

uniQure Stock Up 8.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.40). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%.The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other uniQure news, Director Jack Kaye sold 21,167 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $982,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,207,254.24. The trade was a 44.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kylie O'keefe sold 15,936 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $431,228.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 108,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,945,859.84. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,229 shares of company stock worth $17,944,799. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in uniQure by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,027 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider uniQure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and uniQure wasn't on the list.

While uniQure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here