uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the biotechnology company's stock. Barclays's price objective points to a potential upside of 34.97% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised uniQure from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.42.

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uniQure Trading Up 78.4%

QURE opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. uniQure has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%.The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other uniQure news, Director David D. Meek sold 1,993 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $53,930.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,075,553.82. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,204,623.90. This represents a 18.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,054 shares of company stock worth $2,655,791. Insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in uniQure by 509.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting uniQure

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA feedback now appears to support a near-term BLA submission for AMT-130, improving the odds of accelerated approval for Huntington’s disease. Reuters

FDA feedback now appears to support a near-term BLA submission for AMT-130, improving the odds of accelerated approval for Huntington’s disease. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded uniQure to Overweight, citing the improved regulatory outlook and raising its price target to $61. Seeking Alpha

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded uniQure to Overweight, citing the improved regulatory outlook and raising its price target to $61. Neutral Sentiment: The company disclosed insider sales by directors and executives, including recent transactions by Madhavan Balachandran and Jeannette Potts, which may draw attention but were executed under a pre-arranged trading plan in at least one case.

The company disclosed insider sales by directors and executives, including recent transactions by Madhavan Balachandran and Jeannette Potts, which may draw attention but were executed under a pre-arranged trading plan in at least one case. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinions remain mixed overall, with recent price targets ranging widely, showing that expectations for the stock are still highly dependent on FDA and clinical execution.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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