Unite Group (LON:UTG) Given New GBX 640 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unite Group (LON:UTG - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 to GBX 640 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the company's previous close.

UTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 585 price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 640 price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 481 price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 623 price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 683.62.

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Unite Group Stock Down 1.2%

UTG stock opened at GBX 543 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55, a current ratio of 29.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 520.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 514.57. Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 442.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 766. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK. Our people are driven by a common purpose: to provide a 'Home for Success' for the students who live with us. Unite's accommodation is safe and secure, high quality and affordable.

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