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Unite Group (LON:UTG) Given New GBX 640 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Unite Group logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan lowered Unite Group’s price target from GBX 690 to GBX 640 but maintained an “overweight” rating, implying 17.86% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall: six analysts rate the stock “Buy” and two rate it “Hold,” producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average target of GBX 683.62.
  • Unite Group shares opened at GBX 543 and were down 1.2%; the company has a £2.79 billion market capitalization and operates 157 student-accommodation properties serving 70,000 students across the UK.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Unite Group (LON:UTG - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 to GBX 640 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the company's previous close.

UTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 585 price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 640 price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 481 price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 623 price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 683.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unite Group

Unite Group Stock Down 1.2%

UTG stock opened at GBX 543 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55, a current ratio of 29.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 520.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 514.57. Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 442.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 766. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Unite Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK. Our people are driven by a common purpose: to provide a 'Home for Success' for the students who live with us. Unite's accommodation is safe and secure, high quality and affordable.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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