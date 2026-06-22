United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Bank of America

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Bank of America's price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.47.

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United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.72. 714,090 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,734,622. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,421,965.55. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $130,157.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 797,851 shares in the company, valued at $96,332,529.74. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,773,585 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,425,651,000 after purchasing an additional 258,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,510,200 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,287,071,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,012,731 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,015,218,000 after buying an additional 68,565 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,265,530 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $812,428,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Airlines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,664,538 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $521,330,000 after buying an additional 190,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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