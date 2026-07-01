United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Bank of America's price target suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock's current price.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on United Airlines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna set a $135.00 price objective on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.88.

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United Airlines Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of UAL traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.13. 737,355 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,264. The stock's 50-day moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day moving average is $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $3,654,459.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,994.87. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in United Airlines by 0.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,465 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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