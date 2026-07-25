United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBSI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.80.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBSI

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.07 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 27.97%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $68,366,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,476,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,205 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 694,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,177,051 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,199,000 after purchasing an additional 504,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,631,894 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $67,593,000 after purchasing an additional 277,836 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key United Bankshares News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Bankshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Bankshares reported Q2 2026 EPS of $0.95, topping the $0.89 consensus estimate and improving from $0.85 a year ago, while revenue of $323.82 million also came in above expectations. Article Title

United Bankshares reported Q2 2026 EPS of $0.95, topping the $0.89 consensus estimate and improving from $0.85 a year ago, while revenue of $323.82 million also came in above expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q2 results were described as a sales surprise, reinforcing the idea that underlying business performance remains solid heading into the rest of the year. Article Title

The company’s Q2 results were described as a sales surprise, reinforcing the idea that underlying business performance remains solid heading into the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: Hovde Group raised its price target on UBSI from $49 to $50, signaling slightly improved valuation expectations even though the rating stayed at “market perform.” Article Title

Hovde Group raised its price target on UBSI from $49 to $50, signaling slightly improved valuation expectations even though the rating stayed at “market perform.” Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around the stock asks whether UBSI is undervalued after Q2 earnings and completion of its buyback, which suggests investors are weighing earnings strength against already-positive sentiment. Article Title

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, is a bank holding company that provides a full range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, United Bank. The company's core offerings include retail and commercial banking products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and business loans, mortgages, and treasury management services. In addition, United Bankshares delivers private banking, wealth management, trust and fiduciary solutions, and investment advisory services to meet the needs of individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

United Bankshares operates an extensive branch network across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

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