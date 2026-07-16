United Bankshares (UBSI) to Post Earnings on Thursday

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $320.0690 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. United Bankshares had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Bankshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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United Bankshares Price Performance

UBSI stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.71. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. United Bankshares's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 6th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered United Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBSI

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,410 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 59,404 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,278,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company's stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, is a bank holding company that provides a full range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, United Bank. The company's core offerings include retail and commercial banking products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and business loans, mortgages, and treasury management services. In addition, United Bankshares delivers private banking, wealth management, trust and fiduciary solutions, and investment advisory services to meet the needs of individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

United Bankshares operates an extensive branch network across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

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