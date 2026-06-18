United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.59 and traded as high as $38.73. United Dominion Realty Trust shares last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 4,862,091 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.60.

Read Our Latest Report on UDR

United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $425.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $427.08 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 28.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. United Dominion Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 118.37%.

United Dominion Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $3,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 810,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,810,358.75. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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