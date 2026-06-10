United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $39.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Mizuho's price target suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UDR. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.60.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. United Dominion Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $425.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.08 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Dominion Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $3,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 810,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,810,358.75. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company's stock.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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