United Dominion Realty Trust's (UDR) "Hold" Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the real estate investment trust's stock. Truist Financial's target price indicates a potential downside of 0.58% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on UDR. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Dominion Realty Trust to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.67.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE UDR opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.71. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $425.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.08 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 28.60%.United Dominion Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Dominion Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Dominion Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $3,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 810,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,810,358.75. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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