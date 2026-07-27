United Fire Group (UFCS) Expected to Post Earnings on Monday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $347.7620 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.29. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 9.16%.The company had revenue of $369.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.15 million. On average, analysts expect United Fire Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. United Fire Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

United Fire Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. JonesTrading increased their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded United Fire Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Fire Group

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

In related news, Director George D. Milligan bought 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $203,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,072,237.82. This represents a 5.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 812.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company's stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc NASDAQ: UFCS is an insurance holding company based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that specializes in property and casualty coverage for commercial and personal lines. The company underwrites business through three primary segments: commercial, personal and specialty insurance. Within the commercial segment, United Fire Group offers tailored policies for small- and medium-sized enterprises, including general liability, commercial property and workers' compensation. Its personal lines cover homeowners, auto, farm and umbrella policies.

United Fire Group distributes its products primarily through a national network of independent insurance agents and brokers.

Further Reading

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