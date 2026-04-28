United Fire Group (UFCS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $340.1550 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $365.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $332.34 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, analysts expect United Fire Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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United Fire Group Price Performance

UFCS stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 26,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,509. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.41. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28.

United Fire Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Fire Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United Fire Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 4,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $163,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 429,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,516,559.37. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dee Ann Mcintyre sold 4,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $165,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 437,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,996,888.92. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock worth $493,723 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in United Fire Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 15,983 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in United Fire Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 87,973 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UFCS. JonesTrading boosted their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Fire Group

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc NASDAQ: UFCS is an insurance holding company based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that specializes in property and casualty coverage for commercial and personal lines. The company underwrites business through three primary segments: commercial, personal and specialty insurance. Within the commercial segment, United Fire Group offers tailored policies for small- and medium-sized enterprises, including general liability, commercial property and workers' compensation. Its personal lines cover homeowners, auto, farm and umbrella policies.

United Fire Group distributes its products primarily through a national network of independent insurance agents and brokers.

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