United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.8182.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $294,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 130,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,276.60. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parks & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 105.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,540 shares of the company's stock worth $23,965,000 after purchasing an additional 237,575 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,662 shares of the company's stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,663 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,416,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 856,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,087,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 478,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,366,000 after buying an additional 253,400 shares during the last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

PRKS opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. United Parks & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.92 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.46%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

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