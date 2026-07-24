United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $1,235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,100.00 to $1,235.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the construction company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock's current price.

URI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Rentals from $1,245.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,195.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,270.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,101.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,226.50.

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United Rentals Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,139.78. 199,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,049.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $917.54. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $701.59 and a 1 year high of $1,177.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.53 by $1.23. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 15.67%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 46.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,479,732.62. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the construction company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.9% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 16.9% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting United Rentals

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Rentals reported record Q2 2026 results, including EPS of $12.76 and revenue of $4.41 billion, both above Wall Street expectations. Article Title

United Rentals reported record Q2 2026 results, including EPS of $12.76 and revenue of $4.41 billion, both above Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 outlook, citing strong project demand, record utilization, and specialty growth, which suggests momentum may continue into the second half of the year. Article Title

The company raised its 2026 outlook, citing strong project demand, record utilization, and specialty growth, which suggests momentum may continue into the second half of the year. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on URI to $1,330 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment after earnings. Article Title

Citigroup raised its price target on URI to $1,330 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment after earnings. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also lifted its price target to $1,300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Article Title

Bank of America also lifted its price target to $1,300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Neutral Sentiment: United Rentals announced a quarterly dividend of $1.97 per share, which is supportive for income investors but is not the main driver of the stock’s move. Article Title

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Further Reading

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