United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. United States Lime & Minerals has a payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $108.90 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1 year low of $91.04 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.62.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 36.03%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc NASDAQ: USLM is a producer and supplier of lime and limestone products in the United States. The company operates quarries and processing facilities across the country, specializing in the extraction and production of quicklime, hydrated lime, limestone aggregates and dolomite for use in steel manufacturing, construction, environmental remediation, agriculture and other industrial applications.

With a network of quarries concentrated in Florida and additional mining and distribution sites in other states, United States Lime & Minerals combines kiln operations and grinding plants to offer a comprehensive range of calcium‐ and magnesium‐based products.

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