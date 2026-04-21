United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Trading Down 7.4% - What's Next?

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $128.08 and last traded at $127.3210. 74,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 115,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.49.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

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United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.92.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $87.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 23.07%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. United States Lime & Minerals's dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 413.8% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc NASDAQ: USLM is a producer and supplier of lime and limestone products in the United States. The company operates quarries and processing facilities across the country, specializing in the extraction and production of quicklime, hydrated lime, limestone aggregates and dolomite for use in steel manufacturing, construction, environmental remediation, agriculture and other industrial applications.

With a network of quarries concentrated in Florida and additional mining and distribution sites in other states, United States Lime & Minerals combines kiln operations and grinding plants to offer a comprehensive range of calcium‐ and magnesium‐based products.

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