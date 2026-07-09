United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine Rothblatt Sells 9,500 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.17, for a total value of $5,255,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,576.21. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $552.48. The stock had a trading volume of 294,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,403. The business's 50 day moving average is $557.51 and its 200 day moving average is $529.07. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $272.12 and a fifty-two week high of $609.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. United Therapeutics's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $646.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $277,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 77.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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