United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO James Edgemond Sells 10,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.47, for a total value of $5,744,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,843,695.72. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.03, for a total value of $5,730,300.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.58, for a total value of $5,785,800.00.

On Monday, May 4th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.93, for a total value of $5,769,300.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $5,726,100.00.

On Monday, April 27th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.83, for a total value of $5,688,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, James Edgemond sold 364 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.85, for a total value of $209,609.40.

On Thursday, April 23rd, James Edgemond sold 9,636 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.21, for a total value of $5,513,815.56.

On Monday, April 20th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.86, for a total value of $5,778,600.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.18, for a total value of $5,771,800.00.

On Monday, April 13th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.88, for a total value of $5,748,800.00.

Get United Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $6.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $569.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 318,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,686. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $272.12 and a 12-month high of $609.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $556.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.65.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about United Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares for about $5.5 million, trimming her stake by 19%; CFO James Edgemond also sold 10,000 shares for about $5.7 million, reducing his ownership by 34.6%. These sizable insider transactions can make investors cautious about near-term sentiment. Article Title

CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares for about $5.5 million, trimming her stake by 19%; CFO James Edgemond also sold 10,000 shares for about $5.7 million, reducing his ownership by 34.6%. These sizable insider transactions can make investors cautious about near-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Director Nilda Mesa also sold 258 shares, a smaller transaction that adds to the recent insider selling trend. Article Title

Director Nilda Mesa also sold 258 shares, a smaller transaction that adds to the recent insider selling trend. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $660 price target, despite trimming its FY2030 earnings estimate slightly. Broader analyst coverage remains constructive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a target around $619.42, which may help support the stock. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Report on UTHR

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 396.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 194.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Tobam grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 183.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While United Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here