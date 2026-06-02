United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO James Edgemond Sells 10,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.87, for a total transaction of $5,478,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,341,594.12. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.63, for a total transaction of $5,656,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.94, for a total transaction of $5,729,400.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total transaction of $5,641,100.00.

On Monday, May 18th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.31, for a total transaction of $5,673,100.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.47, for a total transaction of $5,744,700.00.

On Monday, May 11th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.03, for a total transaction of $5,730,300.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.58, for a total transaction of $5,785,800.00.

On Monday, May 4th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.93, for a total transaction of $5,769,300.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $5,726,100.00.

On Monday, April 27th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.83, for a total transaction of $5,688,300.00.

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United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR traded down $4.66 on Tuesday, reaching $539.96. 478,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,752. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $566.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.87. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $272.12 and a 52-week high of $609.35. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. United Therapeutics's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 474 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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