UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $411.4167.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Oberndorf William E acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,276,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,503,419,000 after buying an additional 7,293,009 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 150,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $49,772,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $424.64 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $430.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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