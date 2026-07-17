UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $529.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $468.00 to $529.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.54% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $463.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $447.29.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.8%

UNH stock traded up $11.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $435.24. 4,280,748 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,452,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $461.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here