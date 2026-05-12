UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $385.30 and last traded at $383.2390, with a volume of 412263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $384.44.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $389.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $378.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.9%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 66.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here