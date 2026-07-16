UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.51 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.51, FiscalAI reports. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 19.500-20.000 EPS.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $417.33 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $434.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $378.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $429.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 431,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $142,494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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