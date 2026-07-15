UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Unloaded Rep. Richard McCormick

Representative Richard McCormick (Republican-Georgia) recently sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated NYSE: UNH. In a filing disclosed on July 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock on June 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "GROWTH PARTNERS ROTH IRA" account.

Representative Richard McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of American Tower NYSE: AMT on 4/17/2026.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE UNH opened at $425.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $434.30. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $401.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $429.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from hold to strong-buy , adding to bullish momentum before earnings. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from to , adding to bullish momentum before earnings. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on UNH to $480 and kept a buy rating, while KeyCorp lifted its target to $475 with an overweight rating, signaling Wall Street expects more upside. Benzinga

Truist Financial raised its price target on UNH to and kept a rating, while KeyCorp lifted its target to with an rating, signaling Wall Street expects more upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are positioning for a potentially strong quarterly report, with coverage noting UNH could make fresh highs if earnings and guidance show that cost controls and membership trends are stabilizing. Article

Investors are positioning for a potentially strong quarterly report, with coverage noting UNH could make fresh highs if earnings and guidance show that cost controls and membership trends are stabilizing. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews highlight UNH as a top stock to watch into Q2 results, but the main focus remains on whether management can offset pressure from membership declines and rising medical costs. Zacks article

Several previews highlight UNH as a top stock to watch into Q2 results, but the main focus remains on whether management can offset pressure from membership declines and rising medical costs. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth’s AI investment plans and broader healthcare/Medicare Advantage trends are supporting the long-term bull case, but these are more strategic themes than immediate catalysts. Article

UnitedHealth’s AI investment plans and broader healthcare/Medicare Advantage trends are supporting the long-term bull case, but these are more strategic themes than immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Some recent analysis points to risks around upcoming earnings, including concerns about membership declines and chart-based warning signals that could limit upside if results disappoint. Zacks article

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $28,503,000 after buying an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.0% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

About Representative McCormick

Rich McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. McCormick (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Rich McCormick lives in Suwanee, Georgia. McCormick served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He earned an M.B.A. from National University and an M.D. from Morehouse School of Medicine. McCormick's career experience includes working as an emergency medicine physician with Gwinnett Medical Center and Northside Hospital, a Marine officer instructor with Georgia Tech and Morehouse College, and a pilot.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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