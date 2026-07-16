UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $453.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $438.92.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $12.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $430.86. 8,683,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,449,454. The firm has a market cap of $391.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.51. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $30,238,162,000 after purchasing an additional 995,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,232,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $14,931,592,000 after buying an additional 1,119,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,591,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,457,723,000 after acquiring an additional 824,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,829,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,215,660,000 after acquiring an additional 680,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,655,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,158,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,162 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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