UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.500-20.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 18.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.2 billion.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $417.33 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $434.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.80 and a 200-day moving average of $341.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.39 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $429.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More UnitedHealth Group News

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Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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