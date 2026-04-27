Unitil (UTL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Unitil to post earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.45 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of UTL opened at $52.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $950.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. Unitil has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Unitil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Unitil's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Unitil's payout ratio is 63.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unitil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,260 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,125,000 after purchasing an additional 291,325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 17.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 717,423 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 72,959 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Unitil in the third quarter valued at $2,872,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,215 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,797 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Unitil in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Unitil to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unitil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Unitil in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $57.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTL

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation NYSE: UTL is a publicly traded energy delivery company that provides regulated electric and natural gas distribution services. The company delivers energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers through a network of distribution systems, offering safe and reliable service across its service areas. Unitil's operations include system maintenance, emergency response, meter reading and customer support functions, all governed by state regulatory commissions.

Headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire, Unitil serves communities in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine.

Further Reading

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