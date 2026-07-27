Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The health services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.56%. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2026 guidance to 22.280-23.650 EPS.

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Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of UHS traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.40. 1,643,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,627. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $140.08 and a 52-week high of $246.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio is 3.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UHS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $233.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $216.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal Health Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $213.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Universal Health Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company's stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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