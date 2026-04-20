Universal Health Services (UHS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to post earnings of $5.36 per share and revenue of $4.3930 billion for the quarter. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.92 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. Universal Health Services's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $182.21 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $198.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.89. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $152.33 and a 1-year high of $246.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $232.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Health Services

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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