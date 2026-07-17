Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Logistics presently has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

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Universal Logistics Stock Up 8.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $388.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $367.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. Universal Logistics had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,428 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,765 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,130 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,579 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company's stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc is a diversified, asset-light third-party logistics provider offering transportation and supply chain solutions across North America and around the globe. Its service portfolio encompasses truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, and specialized freight services, supported by dedicated brokerage, warehousing, and distribution management capabilities.

Originally incorporated as Universal Truckload Services, Inc, the company has evolved beyond its core truckload heritage to a one-stop logistics platform.

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