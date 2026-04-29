Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 128,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session's volume of 52,733 shares.The stock last traded at $23.55 and had previously closed at $24.33.

Get Universal Logistics alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULH. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $630.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $385.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.10 million. Universal Logistics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Universal Logistics's dividend payout ratio is presently -19.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,428 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,130 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,579 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc is a diversified, asset-light third-party logistics provider offering transportation and supply chain solutions across North America and around the globe. Its service portfolio encompasses truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, and specialized freight services, supported by dedicated brokerage, warehousing, and distribution management capabilities.

Originally incorporated as Universal Truckload Services, Inc, the company has evolved beyond its core truckload heritage to a one-stop logistics platform.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Universal Logistics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Logistics wasn't on the list.

While Universal Logistics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here