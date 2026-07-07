Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $49.94, with a volume of 1133264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities set a $41.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $49.00 price objective on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 3.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.61 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 94,500 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $3,912,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 335,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,898,601. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda J. Srere sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $548,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 127,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,667,566.76. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,117,545 shares of company stock worth $128,998,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,774,000 after buying an additional 1,255,173 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,292,125 shares of the company's stock worth $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,985 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,998,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,465 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,599,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,797,000 after acquiring an additional 631,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 995,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 625,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company's stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

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